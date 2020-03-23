The Delano City Council approved a resolution proclaiming an emergency situation and local emergency on March 16 to allow the city to more effectively respond to the novel coronavirus disease.
The resolution allows the city to strengthen efforts to seek assistance from state and federal partners.
The declaration of a local emergency does not signify an increased risk to the residents of Delano. It allows the city to provide or receive mutual aid from other jurisdictions and assists in securing available resources.
“Our city is making the necessary changes as recommended by state and federal regulations to meet the present national crisis,” said City Council member Joe Aguirre on March 17. “Our city has never undergone this level of heightened awareness regarding our health and safety.”
What will be closed or cancelled?
Nonessential board, commission and committee meetings are cancelled until further notice.
City Hall will be closed to the public effective March 18, but people can conduct business online or by phone whenever possible to maintain social distancing by calling 661-721-3310.
The Community Development Department will be providing planning and permitting services by appointment only. Call 661-720-2269 or 661-720-2265 to schedule an appointment. Inspections services will continue as usual.
The City’s Human Resources Department will be closed to the public effective March 18, but will be accepting applications via mail, fax 661-721-3312 or via email at dcarrillo@cityofdelano.org. Application submission due dates have been extended three days. All scheduled interviews and testing have been cancelled or postponed until further notice.
The corporation yard lobby doors will be closed to the public effective March 18. Water, sewer and refuse services operations will continue as usual and will be modified as deemed necessary.
Transit station lobby doors will be closed to the public effective March 18. Transit system operations will continue to run as usual but will be implementing social distancing and good hygiene. If you need to obtain information on operating routes schedules please contact 661-721-3333.
The Delano Modified Community Correctional Facility has suspended inmate visitation effective immediately, until further notice.
Where can I pay my bill or open water, sewer, and refuse services if City Hall is closed to the public?
Utility Bill payments can be paid online via the city’s website, resident’s respective financial institution, IVR auto-attendant pay by phone at 877-719-4135, Drop box located near the doors at the entrance of City Hall, offsite locations that take payments are Walmart, the two Fastrips on Cecil Avenue, Dos Portillos Men’s Wear, Mi Rancho Market and Bob’s Truck Stop.
If you need to establish a new account, all necessary forms may be submitted via email to utilitybilling@cityofdelano.org or fax to 661-721-3314. Forms are available on the city website at www.cityofdelano.org.
If you need to report a leak, for pressure or water quality problems please call 661-721-3350.
What if I am late in making my payment?
For the next 90 days, the city of Delano will be suspending shut-offs of water and sewer services for non-payment. In addition, late payment penalties will be waived for its residents for the next 90 days.
What happens with recreational and senior services?
Effective immediately the Jefferson Center will close to the public until further notice, however the essential senior nutritional support services have been modified to a “grab and go” meal. Meals on Wheels Program will continue as usual.
Senior Dial-a-Ride program will continue as normal to provide for essential trips, including medical appointments and grocery story or pharmacy trips. Please contact 661-721-3333 to make necessary reservation.
Reservations for facility rentals, along with recreational adult and youth programs and classes are cancelled immediately until further notice. Refunds for facility rentals will be provided and may be requested over the phone at 661-721-3335.
What if I need to adopt an animal?
The city of Delano’s Animal Shelter will continue to remain open to the public and will modify operations as deemed necessary. To adopt an animal, call 661-720-2244.
What if I need emergency assistance?
While the Delano Police Department is currently functioning on a modified emergency response, it is still responding to life-threatening emergencies. The front lobby of the police headquarters will continue to be closed to members of the public until further notice. The department recommends non-emergency concerns be reported online or over the phone at 661-721-3377.
The Delano Police Department has established a temporary COVID-19 Response Unit effective immediately. The unit will be responsible of gathering necessary information related to the COVID-19, provide services to those at risk of the COVID-19 virus and review complaints on price gouging.
Check the city’s website for updates at www.cityofdelano.org or its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
