Think you can handle virtual learning?
When I left school on March 13, I was glad to have a break from sitting in my AP classes. I was a senior who was counting down the days until prom and graduation.
Little did I know that it would be the last time I set foot on the Delano High School campus as a high school student. I thought we would get an extra week for spring break and then everything would go back to normal. Never in my life did I imagine that COVID-19 would become a worldwide pandemic claiming the lives of innocent people. In the early stages, COVID was just a disease from China that I saw on the app TikTok. However, the whole world and I would be proved wrong.
I along with many other students around the country lost their spring sports. I was a part of the Delano High School softball team and we were doing good this year. We were right in the middle of one of the best seasons of Delano High School softball in the past few years. Having been ranked No. 1 in our division and only losing one game and winning five, we had a promising future. I know we would have done well in the playoffs this year, I could just feel it. We worked hard in practice and most importantly we worked as a team, our team chemistry was unbreakable. Losing the ability to finish out the season and also losing the ability to say goodbye to my teammates was particularly rough.
I tried my best to stay on top of my school work and my classes, but I found distance learning to be challenging. Although our teachers tried their best to keep us motivated, I know a lot of us weren’t. Learning was so much harder for me because I need in-person communication to actually learn the material. Looking at slide shows and watching Youtube videos wasn’t working for me. I had to study harder than I have ever studied in my past four years. It was a struggle., but I still passed with good grades.
The hardest part for me was not having a normal graduation. Any high school student looks forward to the night of graduation, a time where your family goes to see you and celebrate the hard work that you and your family has put into getting us to this point. When I first heard the news of the cancellation of graduation, I felt sad but I wasn’t angry because I knew that the health of my family and everyone else was important.
However, on the night that was supposed to be graduation, I felt mad. I know that it was selfish, but I thought, “How come every other class got this and we were the only ones to not get it. This isn’t fair.” I hated how that thought came into my head because to me the safety of people was more important than my happiness. But I’m human and I have thoughts that aren’t always rational. Even though we got a drive-thru graduation, I still feel like I didn't get to have a final goodbye to high school, my classmates and friends. I missed the most important part of graduating high school. However, I am grateful that our school still decided to do something to honor us.
I feel bad for the Class of 2021. Everyone just thought that the Class of 2020 got gypped out of the second half of their senior year and that everything would be back to normal by the time of the first day of senior year for class of 2021.
They were wrong, and now those students have to suffer another semester of distance learning. And they might not even get to go back to school because the virus continues to grow. So they might not even have a whole senior year, which is terrible. At least I got the majority of my senior year with the exception of the most important events.
I do hope that the COVID-19 ban will be done soon and that kids can go back to school. I know that I have to deal with another semester of distance learning because my college, Cal State Fresno, isn’t going back either.
