There will be a household hazardous waste event at 11249 Stradley Ave. on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This provides residents with an outlet to properly dispose of hazardous waste.
Spring 2021 construction projects include Brutton Street to pave dirt road from Mathews Avenue to Cecil Avenue, Mathews Avenue to pave dirt road from Timmons Avenue to Mettler Avenue, and Christina Street to pave dirt road from Mathews Avenue to Cecil Avenue.
Lytle Avenue, which is a project to pave dirt road from West Cecil Avenue to County Line Road, will be under construction in fiscal year 2022-23.
The Removing and Preventing Illegal Dumping cleaned up 61 dump sites in District 4 in the month of June, 250 dumpsites have been cleaned up year-to-date in District 4.
Supervisor David Couch would like to remind you to call our office at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com if you would like to report potholes or illegal dumping needing to be removed or any other issues or concerns you may have. Our office is always glad to refer these requests for a work order to be created.
Also, you may contact Kern County Public Works at 661-862-5000 or report online at https://kernpublicworks.com/transportation/report-road-damage.
Supervisor Couch and all his staff hope you have a great week!
