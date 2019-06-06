Houchin Community Blood Bank Chief Executive Officer Galen Kline has resigned from his position after less than less than six months in the top role.
Former Houchin CEO Greg Gallion, who retired Dec. 31 of last year, confirmed Kline stepped down earlier this week. He said Brad Bryan, 41, whose LinkedIn profile said he has served as the company’s chief operating officer for the past month, has stepped in as the interim CEO for the time being.
"I'm just honored that they would allow me to fill that position," Bryan said in a phone interview. "I think there's a lot of great people here and it's a great mission. I think it saves a lot of lives."
In a press release, Houchin said its board of directors had unanimously selected Bryan as interim CEO, a position he will take up as he continues as the chief operating officer.
“It seems that the reception he’s received at the blood bank has been very warming and very cordial,” Gallion said, referring to Bryan. “I think that he can bring a good amount of technical depth to the blood bank moving forward.”
Gallion said that he did not know the reason why Kline had resigned. Bryan said Kline and his family were looking to move to "greener pastures," but did not expand on the reasons for Kline's departure.
He said the board met on May 30 to accept Kline's resignation.
Kline has worked for Houchin since October 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile. He started as Director of Quality Management before eventually being promoted to chief operating officer, a position he held for 11 months before becoming CEO.
Bryan began working for Houchin in March 2019 according to his LinkedIn profile. He started as the Director of Laboratory and Technical Services, the profile said.
The press release said Bryan received a doctorate in medical sciences from Texas A&M University as well as an MBA from the University of Massachusetts.
The release also noted that Bryan had completed a fellowship at Harvard Medical School, and serves in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.
He has gained national media attention for leading "daring rescues" during humanitarian disasters, the release said.
In 2017, HuffPost published an article about a Coast Guard mission in which Bryan and his fellow officers rescued 33 young children with kidney failure who were stranded throughout southeast Texas during Hurricane Harvey.
"What my plans are is to empower our people and keep supporting the community," Bryan said. "And make sure that we maintain strong relationships to Kern County."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.