A Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration was held March 28 at Bakersfield National Cemetery to thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War.
Adriene Benton, acting director of Bakersfield National Cemetery, addressed the gathering and presented a commemorative pin to all Vietnam veterans in attendance.
The color guard presented the colors as attendees sang the national anthem.
Veterans' service, sacrifice and enduring achievements were recognized at the event.
