The Kern County Heritage Commission held its annual Flag Day ceremony Friday at the Liberty Bell located in front of the Kern County Superior Courthouse. The event included the presentation of colors by the Bakersfield Navy League O’Callahan Cadets, a flag salute and tolling of the Liberty Bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.