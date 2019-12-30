Kern County had fewer homicides in 2019 than in the previous year, halting a four-year streak in which homicides increased each year, according to numbers issued by the Kern County District Attorney's office Monday.
There were 90 homicides countywide this year compared to 101 last year, according to numbers provided by the district attorney's office.
District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer hailed the year-over-year drop as good news for the community and attributed it to several factors.
"To see a drop, we're greatly encouraged," Zimmer said Monday during an interview at her office.
The numbers do not include incidents where police or sheriff's deputies shoot and kill someone in what's commonly referred to as an officer-involved shooting. There were six officer-involved shootings in 2019 and nine in 2018, Zimmer said.
The Kern County coroner's office on Monday said it counted 96 homicides in 2019, which includes officer-involved shootings. Coroner Manager Dawn Ratliff said the coroner's office considers homicide as a “death at the hands of another," and is not a legal determination for criminal prosecution.
Zimmer, a longtime Kern County prosecutor, is marking the end of her first year as the county's elected district attorney. Reducing homicides was a key fixture of her campaign.
However, this year's number is still the second highest in the past decade, according to data compiled by the California Department of Justice.
Kern County had the highest homicide rate in the state in 2018 and 2017, according to the Department of Justice's 2018 annual report, Homicides in California. The 2019 homicide rate is published by the state annually in June and is not yet available for 2019.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood was less optimistic about this year's dip in homicides, saying is was a small decrease and that the homicide rate is more complex than annual numbers of those killed.
"The minute law enforcement takes credit for it going down, the next year it goes back up," he said.
Attempted murders and assaults with a deadly weapon also factor into assessing an accurate picture of the situation, he said.
"It certainly pleases us when we see the homicide rate goes down but we do look much deeper than that," he said. "We want to see ... something other than a bunch of people that were bad shots this year."
Zimmer acknowledged that there's no set of reasons that anyone can point to and credit for the decline. However, she noted several actions, particularly related to gangs, that likely played a role. Gang-related homicides account for the majority of all homicides in Kern County.
The DA's office secured double the number of jury trial homicide convictions than in 2018, with 26 convictions out of 31 trials in 2019 versus 13 convictions out of 20 trials in 2018, Zimmer said.
"When (people) kill and haven't been held accountable, they kill again," Zimmer said. "It's just part of the gang culture."
Getting guns out of the hands of dangerous people also helped, she said, and gun seizures were up in 2019.
Bakersfield Police spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said BPD seized 661 firearms in 2019 and 302 of those firearms were seized by officers working the gang unit. In 2018, BPD seized 564 guns, 221 of which were gang unit seizures.
"The most telling numbers come from the gang unit's gun stats as they are seizing guns from groups that are heavily involved in our community’s gun violence," McCauley said.
"When they take guns out of the hands of gang members it makes a difference," Zimmer said.
Zimmer also credited a major gang disruption operation several weeks ago to the dip, saying that law enforcement monitoring the gangs as part of the effort were able to prevent some crimes before they happened.
Another area of good news she touted was the drop in child homicides. In 2018, there were eight child abuse homicides, she said. In 2019, there have been none so far, however, one case could potentially become the year's lone child homicide: a recent case in which a man allegedly forced a pregnant woman at gunpoint to take pills, causing her to miscarry.
