In an effort to free up hospital beds, the city of Bakersfield and Kern County have teamed up to provide a place to stay for individuals who contract the new coronavirus but cannot adequately self-isolate.
On April 9, Kern Medical Center debuted a setup of 15 camping trailers that will be used to house people living on the streets or in group homes who contract COVID-19 and would otherwise be forced to self-isolate in local hospitals.
“Rather than taking a very precious hospital bed where they need to be isolated, this unit has been established,” Kern Medical CEO Russell Judd said during a news conference on April 9. “This takes people off of the streets, this takes people out of shelters who are sick, so we do not spread this disease.”
Located on the grounds of the Kern County Fair, the project arose out of a partnership between the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, the city and county, and Kern Medical. Paid for through state grants, the facility can be in operation for three months and is expected to cost $400,000.
Homeless Collaborative Executive Director Anna Laven praised the tight-knit cooperation between the collaborative and its partners to get the project done quickly.
“The reality is, the planning, the pulling together of the budget, having the approval of our executive board took place within a week and a half,” she said. “And that really doesn’t happen if you don’t have that strength of foundation from the beginning.”
About five people currently residing in local hospitals were expected to move in April 10, Judd said.
A doctor’s order will be required to admit a patient into the enclosed facility, and all local hospitals will be able to make referrals. Once admitted, patients will be allowed to leave a minimum of seven days after they have contracted symptoms and 72 hours after being fever-free.
Average length of stays are expected to last around two weeks.
“If individuals need to leave, circumstances will be determined. If they are a risk to themselves or others, the appropriate action will be taken,” Judd said. “These are sick people. They’re not coming here for a party, they’re not coming here to just get off the streets. They are coming here because they are very ill.”
The kitchen at Kern Medical will provide food to the patients, and local security company Trans-West Security Services Inc. will guard the premises. Electricity and Wi-Fi internet will be provided.
Coronavirus cases are expected to rise over the next few weeks, with hospitalizations for those with severe symptoms following closely behind. The trailers will serve those who do not require medical attention, but would need to be housed in isolation at local hospitals out of concern they would spread the disease to vulnerable populations if let out.
Laven described it as the perfect marriage between medical services and homeless providers.
County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop also had kind words to say about the pace at which the project came together.
“The partnership between the city, county and the collaborative has been terrific,” he said. “The speed at which this was done is a testament to the working relationship we’ve got with the city and the collaborative.”
