At a recent Board of Supervisors meeting, contracts were approved with Caltrans and the Kern Council of Governments that will help clean up state highways in the county and put people experiencing homelessness to work.
A similar program in Bakersfield has successfully employed 349 men and women through a Bakersfield Homeless Center contract and allowed 516 at-risk for homelessness or actually homeless to get housing — including 295 children. Miles and miles of highway roads have been cleaned and tons of litter have been removed as a result.
Kern County is expecting a similar result and funding levels in time. Funding levels for the remainder of fiscal year 2020 are $75,000 and for fiscal year 2021 $175,000, but will increase when additional revenues from the state or county become available.
"The community of Delano is well positioned in this first round of State funding," Kern County District 4 Supervisor David Couch said. "That is due to getting organized early and the support of community members, service providers like DADD, your local elected officials, and my staff. "
Creating this county program has been a priority for Couch and District 4 and will be integrated into the county’s new navigation center programs and into the county-wide collaborative’s approach to solving homelessness. The navigation center involves wrap around services such as mental health, human services and now paid job skills training.
"Delano’s homeless problem is being addressed early and smartly, before it gets out of hand," Couch said. "I remain committed to making sure Delano gets the funding it needs and deserves."
For those homeless individuals able to work, helping to get transitioned back into the work world is the most sustainable solution for them and to taxpayers, all while performing important work beautifying the community.
The program’s start up date is anticipated to be later this month and that date will be made available when it is confirmed.
Other efforts to help homeless individuals in the district have included a hotel voucher program that helps homeless individuals in crisis or transition get hotel rooms for short-duration stays, a Pop Up Homeless Resource Fair hosted in September 2019 and the Point-In-Time homeless count that was conducted in January.
