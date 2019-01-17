On Jan. 11, the Cesar Chavez High Titans headed to midtown Delano to take on the Delano High Tigers in a highly anticipated rivalry game.
The Tigers gym was filled to capacity as fans from the whole city poured in to witness one of the most classic rivalries in Delano history. Action started off early for Chavez, as it piled up a quick lead on Delano.
Chavez would set the tempo of the game early as it scored off of easy fast-break scores. Delano would answer back with some scores of its own, but it was clear early on that the Titans would dominate offensively.
Despite trailing the whole game, the Delano student section held firm with its cheers for the team. As the first half came to an end, Chavez held a comfortable double-digit lead over the Tigers.
The second half seemed to display a different team. Delano came out with some offensive momentum and began to slowly chip away at the Titans' lead. By midway through the third quarter, Delano had gotten the lead down to single digits and the game seemed destined to become one that would come down to the wire.
However, at this point, Chavez top-scorer Adan Arredondo would begin to put together a monster night. Arredondo’s momentum began when the junior crossed over a Tiger defender and proceeded to knock down a three-point jump shot right after.
From that point on, Arredondo seemed unstoppable, driving to the rim and drawing fouls each time. With Arredondo and the Titans gaining full momentum, the Titans extended an already sizable lead to a game high 29 points in the fourth quarter.
The Titans would win the game 86 to 61, and seemed to use this game as a statement to show just how talented the team is.
As for Arredondo, he would end the night with 34 points off of 9/15 shooting and a ridiculous 14 made free throws. The game seemed to solidify his status as one of the best in the city.
Overall, the game improves Chavez’s record to 12-8 as Delano falls to 5-14 on the season.
