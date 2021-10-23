Hispanic heritage celebrated at Harvest School

The Hispanic-American experience was explored by students and staff at Delano Union School District’s Harvest Elementary School during September and early October. Students learned about accomplishments of Hispanic Americans during their classroom social emotional learning time.
According to Principal Janice Vargas, one of Harvest Elementary’s goals this year was teaching and promoting different heritages and cultures that make up the Delano community.
According to Vice Principal Ian Tablit, classrooms have explored various cultures this school year during SEL time. Teachers and students read books, listened to stories, ate Hispanic snacks and took photographs during various activities.
“We also watched videos, taught dances, did art and had several dress up days,” Tablit said.
Hispanic Heritage Month began as a week-long celebration in California in the 1960s. It later became a nationwide celebration by decree of President Lyndon B. Johnson in June 1968 and was expanded to a 30-day celebration by President Ronald Reagan in 1988.
Students were introduced to art from artists including Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera and musicians including Tito Puente and Selena. The exploration of Kahlo’s and Rivera’s art, according to Vargas, was coordinated by artist Marisela Oropeza.
“These student art pieces are now displayed in our hallways and inside the classrooms,” Vargas said. “They bring color and joy to Harvest Elementary.”
Some of the books that were read included ones about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, UFW co-founder Cesar Chavez, and cultural stories including "What Can You Do with a Paleta?" and "Dreamers." Teachers also instructed students using Power Point presentations on civil rights activist Sylvia Mendez, Major League Baseball player Roberto Clemente, astronaut Ellen Ochoa and boxer Julio Cesar Chavez.
Vargas said that the students and staff enjoyed their virtual field trip to Mexico. Students were able to watch delicious food being made and took a tour to one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Chichen Itza.
“Students learned about the Quetzal bird and other wonders of Mexico on this field trip,” Vargas said.
Harvest students and staff also received a shout-out from Olympic champion Henry Cejudo during a presentation put together by Tablit. A son of migrant farmworkers, Cejudo was born in Los Angeles. His family worked in agriculture in California, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado.
Cejudo excelled at wrestling, in which he was a two-time collegiate champion in both Colorado and Arizona, and was the first underage person to live in the Olympic Training Center to train for the Olympics. After earning a gold medal in the Beijing Olympics and earning a degree in theology from Grand Canyon University, he is now is involved with activities including being a motivational speaker, a wrestling coach and an MMA coach.
“You need to dream big, and sacrifice all, to get to victory,” Cejudo told the Harvest School audience. “You also need to get good grades, take out the trash and listen to your parents.”
Vargas stressed the importance of all the activities that occurred during Hispanic Heritage Month.
“Our month-long celebration really highlighted the importance of learning about the Hispanic culture, and the value that it brings to the community,” she said. “It encourages us to make an impactful difference in our immediate community.”
Other Heritage instruction and celebration activities at Harvest School will occur throughout the year. This will include the celebration of Filipino American History Month in October, Black History Month in February, and Asian American and Pacific Islander Month in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.