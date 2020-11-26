Competitions for all California Interscholastic Federation will not be allowed, although practices are being allowed, officials say.
That is a result of Kern County being placed back into the “purple tier” in the number of COVID-19 cases, but high school sports practices are allowed to continue under the current guidelines.
The announcement came from the CIF, which issued a statement saying they were not going to stop practices after the governor’s latest ruling.
The statement is seen as positive news that allows students who are currently distance learning to continue working out with their respective schools.
Delano’s student-athletes in particular have had a relatively smooth transition into distance conditioning. All three schools' football coaches devised extensive pod-based conditioning practices following state guidelines.
Robert F. Kennedy football coach Mario Millan is proud of his team's ability to practice.
“The last two weeks have been a blessing for us as we have finally had the opportunity to work with our players.” said Millan. “We are very proud of the 60 or so kids that hustled to get their physicals and other required documents in place to be able to get some work in and get better as athletes.”
Cesar Chavez High head football coach Jesse Ortega gave a rundown on how practice has gone.
"So we had about 95 percent attendance for varsity," Ortega said. "About 5 to 7 kids still hadn't gotten cleared with physicals.
"We had been utilizing a hybrid conditioning routine where we morphed EDDs and indos with body weight exercises (since we can't utilize weights and the weight room)," the coach said. "The point was to not only condition them, but to also return them to football movements while keeping social distance guidelines in mind. All the players have responded well and obviously looked better as the days went on."
The difficult part has been being out there without being able to use equipment, Ortega said. "All we have are lines for land marks. However, our coaches have been very creative in implementing as much of the game of football into the conditioning."
However, despite practices being allowed to continue, the CIF also ruled that no competitions will be allowed until future guidelines are released. That means teams may be allowed to practice, but there are no definite signs to games being played.
As teams head into the month of December, the deadline for a definite ruling on the season is close by, leaving coaches and athletes worried about their prospective seasons.
