As fall season high school athletes prepare for their delayed season, their winter season counterparts are gearing up alongside them.
While the fall sports season might have seen the most significant change in terms of scheduling, the winter sports season has been delayed for nearly the same amount of time.
Rather than beginning training during the fall and competing as the year comes to a close, sports such as wrestling, soccer and basketball can’t even begin practicing until March 8.
This of course leads to some mixed feelings from both athletes and coaches, with the majority being a positive outlook on the season combined with some doubt.
Cesar Chavez High School boy's co-head coach Nicolas Guzman leans more into the positive aspect when asked about the season, saying, “The postponement is something we’ve never seen in the high school sports world."
"However, with the situation we’re in as a state, the postponement had to happen," Guzman said. "We should feel very fortunate we’re getting a full season if everything goes according to plan.”
Another aspect is the feelings of the student athletes themselves. The majority of athletes are barely allowed to head to their local park to practice basketball or soccer with their friends, yet most have kept a positive attitude moving forward.
Cesar Chavez Titan basketball player Darien Lopez agreed with this mindset, stating, “I think it’s unfortunate, but it’s the best option for the safety of not only the student athletes, but the community as a whole. The positive side is we get more time to prepare for our league games.”
Guzman, who shares head coaching duties with Alfonso Hernandez, stayed positive for his athletes as well. “Athletes will give more time to get better in their sports. And with basketball season beginning in March, I hope there’s a chance we can begin practicing sometime in late November.”
The most notable, yet, controversial aspect of the winter season is its collision with the spring sports season.
Winter sports such as basketball and wrestling begin in early March, while spring sports start a mere three weeks later at the end of the month.
This leads to the majority of both seasons coinciding, creating a difficult situation for two-sport athletes.
“I think winter and spring sports getting out together will definitely hurt programs that rely on multi-sport athletes that compete year round," Guzman said. "Smaller schools will definitely be hit the hardest, and I think with both being played at the same time leads to athletes having to make a decision. We don’t know how two sports can coincide with practices and games.”
It will bring an interesting point in scheduling practices, he said. The majority of people think that playing two sports would be possible as long as games were scheduled on different days.
However, athletes would have to endure two practices in one day, given they’re held at different times. This idea is doable, yet it requires a huge amount of commitment from athletes that play two sports.
As the year moves along and students enter their fall semesters online, a possible sports season is still on the horizon giving hope to student athletes that wish to return to normalcy.
Although the winter and spring seasons may have some difficulty, coaches and athletes alike are staying positive for their oncoming seasons.
