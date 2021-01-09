As the new year arrives, the California Interscholastic Federation’s latest update on high school sports has been issued — and it is not a positive one. The latest news includes a tier list as well as a map displaying where each county in California ranks.
The tier list consists of four ranks, with each accompanied with a coinciding sport depending on the severity of COVID-19 cases. The tiers and their sports go as follows: minimal (basketball, competitive cheerleading and wrestling), moderate (football, soccer and volleyball), substantial (baseball and softball), widespread (cross country, golf, swim and dive, and track and field).
As of right now, 54 of California’s 58 counties — including Kern and Tulare — are all placed in the widespread category, only allowing these counties to participate in the coinciding sports.
The fate of football and volleyball being played in Delano looks bleak this season. With Kern County currently residing in the highest tier, the county's numbers would need to improve two tiers in less than a month.
Given the recent trend in cases, the possibility of fall sports being played is not likely.
Moving forward, the CIF has also split the second half of the school year into two seasons, with season 1 beginning in January and ending in April, and season 2 spanning from March through June.
This means that student-athletes (given that sports are eventually played once more) must “overlap” sports in season 2 if they’re both a winter and spring athlete.
However, the CIF is giving time (about a month) for counties across the state to improve, not allowing competitions to be held in any sport until Jan. 25.
With many student-athlete's entire seasons hanging in the balance, those anticipating a season can only wait and hope their county's COVID-19 numbers improve in the coming weeks.
