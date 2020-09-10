Delano and McFarland residents can take advantage of a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Sept. 19, District 4 Supervisor David Couch's office announced.
The Kern County Public Works Department hosts monthly Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events throughout the county. Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge. These collection events are for residential hazardous waste only. No commercial or business waste will be accepted.
The Delano-McFarland Transfer Station is located at 11249 Stradley Ave. will have its collection event that Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
When traveling with household hazardous waste to any event or facility, it’s important to practice safe procedures. Please follow these safety guidelines:
• Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.
• Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
• Do not mix materials.
• Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
What is Household Hazardous Waste?
Residential hazardous hastes are products, purchased for use in or around the home that when improperly discarded may threaten human health or the environment. These products include -- household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products & fluids. Even though a product can be easily purchased at the local store, it can still be harmful to you, your family and the environment.
