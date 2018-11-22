The importance of attending the program every day during August and/or September has paid off with a group of Delano Union School District’s Harvest School students being honored for perfect attendance in the after-school POWER program during ceremonies held Thursday, Oct. 18, in the school’s cafeteria.
Program site manager Amanda Garza led the ceremony. Awards were presented by the POWER teachers and Harvest Vice Principal Ian Tablit. Students received certificates and coupons for free ice cream bars from the school.
The program is attended by students in grades two through five. Receiving awards were:
Grade two: Kason Abair, Alexander Acevedo Tapia, Maria Jose Agredano, Landon Arreola, Suzanna Avitia, Jayleen Beltran, Kevin Garcia, Julian Guzman, Julianne Guzman, Natalie Heredia, Khloe Igarta, Sergio Medina, Aryanna Miranda, Kaylee Oropeza, Jazleen Tarango, Maria Vargas.
Grade three: Sergio Alonzo, Alec Levon Carino, Jacquline Contreras Garcia, Jennyfer Contreras Garcia, Janilyn Feliciano, Anthony Guerrero, Yaneli Guzman, Louiz Ivan Macias, Charlie Plumb, Julissa Ramirez, Zead Austin Raquinio, Andrew Terrones.
Grade four: Josiah Beltran, Sebastian Edeza, Ammeille Rose Eisenberg, Juan Carlos Martinez, Tiffany Medina, Sayra Navarro, Eduardo Pimentel Tapia, Valerie Plumb, Joel Rios, Ethan Velazquez.
Grade five: Jose Alonzo Agredano, Julio Castaneda Ceja, Roxanne Cazares, Chevelle Cisneros, Ian Davila Calderon, Jesus Heredia, Eduardo Lopez Ochoa, Kayla Lopez, Diana Magana, Giselle Salas, Ryan Torres, Mia Vargas.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for Delano Union School District.
