With the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the 2020 Delano Harvest Holidays Queen Show took place without an audience in the Scarlet Room at Adventist Health Delano on Saturday, Sept. 19.
"The only people in attendance were the emcee, judges, myself, and an occasional committee member to make sure the show ran smoothly," Arnold Morrison said.
Much like queen shows of the past, each contestant did their 10-minute interview privately. After that section was completed, the show (due to necessity) was nothing like past events.
"As videographer, I was placed in the center of the room with judges on either side of me," Morrison said. "All of us were socially distanced and wearing masks. At the podium was Maisie Garza, Queen Show chairman, who was also emcee for the event."
Each young lady did all of their performances – introduction, talent, and formalwear - one right after the other before the next candidate was presented. This led to a long day for all involved, but it seemed to go quickly as there were very few delays throughout.
At the end of the performances the judging sheets were collected and tallied but results weren’t announced until the following day at the Delano Golf Course. On Sunday, the sashes and crowns were laid out on a table as the awards and recognitions were announced. Samantha Gonzalez was crowned 2020 queen.
It was good to see that even in these unprecedented times “the show must go on.”
