Harvest Elementary marks 9/11

Students and staff from Delano Union School District’s Harvest Elementary School honored the 20th anniversary of 9/11 during a presentation at the school on Friday, Sept. 10.
The schoolwide Zoom began with Harvest Principal Janice Vargas leading the school with a moment of silence. This was followed by Vargas explaining some of the details on why 9/11 will always be remembered.
Harvest Vice Principal Ian Tablit shared a virtual field trip that he compiled during a visit to the 9/11 Memorial in New York this past summer.
With assistance from ASB Director Sarah Irby, Harvest’s ASB officers created and presented a video on the history of 9/11. Speaking parts in the video were provided by ASB President Kason Abair, Secretary Breea Campos, Vice President Judith Perez, Treasurer Elaine Ponce and Activity Leader Jordan Herrera.
Harvest staff shared memories of what they experienced 20 years ago on 9/11. Harvest School Psychologist Alejandra Fernandez shared a 9/11 memorial webinar that students in grades four and five really appreciated.
Community members representing first responders, military and health care workers also spoke. Their overall theme was resiliency, unity and community. The speakers included Delano Police Department Officer Jose Madrigal, Michael Tamondong representing the U.S. Army, Kern County Fire Department’s Noah Blakely Beanes, Loma Linda Medical Center’s Cheryl Summers, Chino Hills Fire Department Engineer Doug Summers, and Memorial Hospital's Dr. Wade Naven.
“There is a relationship between 9/11 and how we can help one another during the pandemic that we stressed to our students,” Tablit said. “Everyone can do their part to help keep everyone safe.”
