An ambitious "master plan" for the future of Hart Park presented to the Kern County Board of Supervisors was met with a sense of hope, excitement and optimism at a meeting held March 19 in downtown Bakersfield.
They say the devil is in the details, and there was surely some disagreement in the plan's myriad details, which includes a Tom Sawyer Island-like children's adventure concept, a leash-free dog park and an expanded law enforcement presence.
But on the whole, members of the public and supervisors who spoke said they were glad to see county staff making the future of the park a priority.
"I am completely confident we have turned a corner," said Supervisor Mike Maggard, whose 3rd District includes the 370-acre park.
Maggard, whose family frequented the park when he was growing up, called Hart Park "a jewel to turn over to the next generation," and said County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop has made a "paradigm shift" in the way the county thinks of the park.
"We are at the right place at the right time to see our dreams come true at the park," he said.
Alsop spoke as a series of slides and a video provided visuals for the 75 or so present. He emphasized that the presentation was just a guideline and that funding for everything on the wish list is simply not yet available.
But even members of the public seemed to agree that sometimes when a plan is in place, funding is more likely to follow. Grants and public-private partnerships may ultimately be part of the funding mix.
Meanwhile, the county has set aside $3 million in one-time funding to use as seed money to attract grants and corporate partnership dollars.
"A lot of people have realized that park is extraordinary," Kern Audubon Society Conservation Chair Harry Love told supervisors.
Gary Bray, who serves on the county's parks commission, said he's already noticing improvements at the park, including a more visible presence of park rangers, attractive new fencing and other changes.
The park improvement plan is "a work in progress, but it offers hope for a better day," Bray said.
Words like "treasure," "jewel," and "gem" were used to describe the park and its riparian environment. Speakers shared memories of the park from their childhood or talked about how it is a regular destination for hiking or family outings.
Carol Lair, who works with the Cat People to trap and adopt out domesticated cats that were once pets but were "dumped" at the park, said more than 100 cats have been safely removed over the past few months. But more needs to be done to prevent this practice.
At least three people said a dog park is not a good fit at Hart Park.
And while some have said the decrepit water wheel is a lost cause, others, including Maggard, are determined to see it rebuilt — at least in some form.
Alsop continued to emphasize that staff has no current plans to demolish the Depression-era adobe peacock house, which once was a home for park rangers. But Alsop did ask stakeholders to come up with a suitable use for the building, so that it doesn't continue simply collecting dust and pests.
Despite disagreements over plan details, not one speaker suggested the master plan was a bad idea, or the wrong direction for the county.
Longtime local businesswoman and community volunteer Sheryl Barbich summed up the meeting in a short comment to the board.
"The broad consensus," she said, "seems to be that this is a great vision for our park."
