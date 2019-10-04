The Retirement Housing Foundation Harold Olson Rotary Village celebrated its 55th anniversary in Delano on Oct. 2 and honored several residents and volunteers.
A pin was given to Evelia Velasquez for the resident living in the village the longest (25 years). Manuel Tavares, 92, received a pin as he is the oldest resident living in the home.
Volunteer certificates were given to Mercedes Santos, Magda Baez, Nellie Itliong, Angela Marquez, Andres Pasion, Melchor Ferrer, Louis Medrano and Francisco Gonzalez.
RHF is one of the nation's largest non-profit sponsors and mangers of housing and services for older adults, persons with disabilities and low-income families.
