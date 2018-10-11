The Greater McFarland Chamber of Commerce held its 2018 annual dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
During the event, the chamber recognized Kern Avenue Elementary School Principal Manuel Cantu as its 2018 Educator of the Year.
The chamber noted Cantu’s longstanding civic contributions, along with his investment in the McFarland education community.
Congratulations from McFarland Unified School District and the community!
