A $50,000 grant received by Migrant Region 14 will assist the Delano Union School District Migrant Department in building bi-literacy skills in children ages 3-5.
The 12-week program started Oct. 17 and will serve 25 to 30 migrant families.
According to district Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Rosa Montes, who oversees the Migrant Department, the goal is to accomplish bi-literacy by getting the entire family (including parents and siblings) involved to provide the child with the assistance he/she needs.
“We are excited about this program,” Montes said. “We want the children to come to school with those bi-literacy skills.”
Coordinating the program will be district migrant resource teachers Martha Rojas and Maria Zamora. They will meet with staff after each session to review the night’s activities and to prepare for the next week’s session.
The sessions will be held at Nueva Vista Language Academy on Thursday nights. Pre- and post-assessments will be provided to the children to track growth in skills. A full meal will be provided to participants each night.
During the meal, a Book Talk will occur, which will introduce and review various literature. The parents will work with Rojas and Zamora on activities that are connected to the new book received each week in which they will be able to take home to use with their children.
Each parent will be given a copy of the book each week to take home, along with supplies and materials. The book and supplies will allow them to complete their commitment of 20 hours at home (split up over the 12 weeks) to building their child’s language skills. Migrant staff will visit homes to provide make-up sessions when parents and children are not available to attend.
Children will work with teachers holding state child development teacher permits in classrooms for an hour each session. Each teacher will be assisted by an instructional aide. Teachers will work with the children to build their language and vocabulary skills in both English and Spanish.
There will also be an hour each session when children and families work together, rotating through centers on various literacy topics.
“This is a very unique program to our area,” Montes said, “with the extra emphasis on bi-literacy involving the entire family.”
For more information about the program, call DUSD’s Migrant Department at 721-5000, ext. 00112.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for the Delano Union School District.
