YK America Group will hold a grand opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Sept. 27 for the new Grapevine Villa Luxury Apartments located at 775 S. Belmont St. in Delano.
This development will bring much needed housing opportunities for residents adjacent to the Delano Marketplace and The Vineyard, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center. The Grapevine Villa Luxury Apartments is a gated community consisting of 432 apartment units.
These luxury apartment homes will feature floor plans with forward thinking, modern amenities including granite countertops, luxury plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, as well as washer and dryer in each unit. Amenities at the community building include a resort-style pool with lounge and barbecue area with an outdoor fireplace, pet park and rose garden.
Inside, there is a large, open hall for use by residents, computer station, yoga room adjoining a state-of-the-art fitness center and a theater-style multi-purpose room.
This new master-planned community will be a welcome addition to the commercial center anchored by Maya Cinemas, as well as complement the nearby Delano Marketplace, the Hyatt Place Delano and the ALDI grocery store.
Partners in the project include: Delano, Contractors USA, TSArchitects, Royal T Management, as well as other service providers.
"We are very excited to showcase our newest residential project by offering quality housing alternatives in a growing city. It's hard to believe that we have been invested in Delano for over 15 years, " said David Lu, chairman of YK America.
For more information on YK America and how to become part of the company's Delano Marketplace or Grapevine developments, please contact: Paul Lu at (626) 444-6668 x 103 or email PaulLu@YKAmerica.com.
