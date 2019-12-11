Dr. Manbir Singh has been chosen as the Grand Marshal for the McFarland Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday.
The McFarland Festival Committee wrote in a letter, "The McFarland Festival Committee is honored to have chosen you as grand marshall based on your dedication and many contributions to the citizens of the City of McFarland the last 34 years. Your dedication to medicine and the care of people in our community is greatly appreciated."
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Davis Street.
