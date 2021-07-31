Gold Drum & Bugle Corps makes McFarland stop

This past week brought something new and exciting to the campuses of McFarland Junior High and McFarland High School. If you passed by the schools between July 17 and 22, you may have heard drummers drumming, brass players blaring, and caught a glimpse of the color guard spinning and dancing.
The Gold Drum & Bugle Corps from Oceanside was in town braving the July heat to learn and perfect their 2021 marching field show entitled “Speakeasy.” This group of 110 highly skilled and motivated members between the ages of 15-22 is comprised of select performers from all around the country who commit countless hours to rehearsing and preparing for the season.
The Gold Drum & Bugle Corps, its instructional staff and parent volunteers stayed, slept and ate in McFarland for six days to rehearse and prepare for their national tour. Their tour will take them from several performances in Southern California, including the Rose Bowl today to their final performances in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Aug. 14 and 15.
During their time in town, the McFarland Unified School District provided amazing support for Gold when staying on the campuses. Having a musical group like this presented a wonderful opportunity to show the community that our music program is growing and that the schools are reopened and we are looking forward to our students returning in August.
During the camp, McFarland band students were given the opportunity to watch the rehearsals and eat lunch with the corps members. All of the McFarland students who attended were inspired to perform in Gold in the future. In appreciation for staying at the schools, the corps has set up a scholarship for a couple lucky future McFarland band members who make the group to have all tour fees waved.
On July 22, the Gold Drum & Bugle Corps played an evening dress rehearsal performance in the high school stadium to a large crowd of community members and students, school staff and administrators, and parents of corps members excited to see the first performance of the year. It was an amazing performance as the cooling night air carried the sound of the corps for blocks in every direction.
The hope is that the Gold Drum & Bugle Corps will have a safe and amazing tour this summer and return to McFarland in 2022 to entertain and again inspire our kids and community members.
