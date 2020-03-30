As an old newspaper reporter and editor, I am used to running into dangerous circumstances, as opposed to staying away.
I've actually gone through smoldering "fire escapes," both in wildland and from building blazes. Back in 1989, while millions of people were trying to get away from the destruction leveled by the Loma Prieta earthquake, my boss at the time thought it was a good idea to go with local fire crews to the Bay Area to report on the aftermath.
I am used to dealing with such catastrophes. But that's when I wasn't married and didn't have my children. Today, dealing with a microscopic killer, one that can last for a day or two on everyday surfaces like cardboard, makes a trip to the market for essentials bring back those memories.
Our children, Aidan and Alysa, are now home with us and must deal with on-the-fly online schooling. Both Aidan and my other "son" Steven's freshman years at Fresno State have been interrupted by COVID-19. It forced us to move them back home last week, as the dorms they were living in — and having the greatest time of their lives — closed. They will continue classes online, but relationships with other students, teachers and employers will be put on hold until August — hopefully!
Our Alysa's senior year, which was supposed to be about passing the AP calculus test (switched to shorter, online format), going to her senior prom and, most importantly, graduating with her 2020 Delano High School class. Graduating with her classmates in any normal fashion seems impossible at this point.
We have covered scores of Delano and McFarland area graduations, but for our baby, now we stand by to see what if any "safe alternative plan" comes to fruition.
That's all negative, as you can obviously see.
What is positive is all this chaos?
People seem to be more polite to me and others, just happy to get that case of water, packages of toilet paper, even a can of disinfectant wipes.
Why is this column in the sports section? Well, because of another positive that has just emerged in the last few days: playing tennis with the family.
As you may know, tennis is really good exercise, especially if you have diabetes, like myself. It also provides family fun and interaction, and it's possible to play because of current social distancing criteria (staying six feet apart from those outside your usual social circle).
Sure, it cost us a few bucks to get some up-to-date tennis rackets and balls, but I haven't had such fun exercising in years.
I can't say that this was my wonderful idea. Aidan dragged me out there after he, Steven and Alysa went a couple of times. He was the men's tennis reporter this semester for Fresno State Athletics and was looking forward to covering matches until May. Funny how a virus just wipes out everything in an instant.
However, Aidan was asked to return to the Athletics Department in August, so he is thrilled with that. He will also be an orientation leader for the Dog Days new student registration period from May through August.
Instead of finishing her senior softball season, our Alysa is hitting tennis balls extremely hard, sometimes too hard, over the fence. She doesn't like the idea of actually retrieving the balls herself.
And, of course, it gets us out of the house so we won't kill each other while practicing social distancing.
