I remember back to about 1986. One of my best friends, Jerome, dropped by our house before he, his wife and their three beautiful babies were driving from Tucson, Ariz., to Indiana. That's where his wife, Charlene, was from, and they were going to move there.
My dad, Jesus, probably liked Jerome the most out of my work friends because he was always polite on the phone when he called the house. Now, he and his family were leaving. I was only 21, and I didn't know how old Jerome or Charlene were. I figured a few years older. I was sad because I hung out at their home quite often.
I didn't think about giving them a going-away present or anything. While they were telling me and my parents about their impending trip, my dad motioned for me to come to him. He whispered for me to get his wallet — something he never did. So, I went into his room and grabbed it. I brought it to him.
He opened it up and pulled out about $140, the cash he usually had for the week. He handed it to Jerome and said, "Here is something for the trip."
I remember Jerome trying to say no a couple of times, but my dad was someone you usually didn't say no to. His mind was made up, and he wanted to make sure they had a little extra cash, just in case.
Jerome's Plymouth Arrow wasn't new or super reliable. I think my dad sensed it. That was my dad's first and only meeting with Jerome and his family. About a week later, Jerome called and I happened to answer the phone. He said they had made it back to Charlene's Indiana hometown with one minor detour. The Arrow's water pump went out, and the gift my dad had provided was just enough to cover the repair cost. He wanted to thank my dad himself. After they got off the phone, my dad shook his head.
"It takes a lot to pick up and take your family across the country," I remember my dad saying. "They deserve a lot of credit, especially with three little girls."
My mom and dad did just that when I was about 4-years-old, moving from Nogales, Ariz., where my dad, my brother and I were born. It was just about a 60-mile drive to Tucson, Ariz., but he left a great job he enjoyed working with a produce company. He couldn't take watching the Mexican workers make only about $1 a day, while U.S. workers were making more than $1 an hour for the exact same work. That was 1969.
He never really talked about it, but it was a story I heard several times after my dad got sick and finally passed in March 2003, at only 66-years-old.
My dad and I had a tenuous relationship. I was a typical teenager, rebelling against him, growing my hair out and listening to heavy metal music. My dad's father left the family when he was only 5-years-old. He died when my dad was only 8. My dad had to go to work that year, throwing newspapers and then packing groceries at a local market.
My dad spoke of those struggles and didn't want us to be in the same boat. Our family wasn't poor, but we didn't have a lot of extra stuff. Back then, parents didn't really speak to us, unless they needed to tell us something, or if we needed "corrective action" after my brother and I did something stupid, which was often. I can honestly say that every spanking we got, we deserved.
My dad didn't know how to be a dad because his was gone so early in his life. Sports helped bridge the gap, so he and I share many of the same pro sports teams. I felt bad for my dad because had I been a little less "travieso" (Spanish for "naughty"), maybe we could have shared more in life. But I wanted to be anything but like him. Yet, he was always there for my mom, my siblings and me. I still remember him sitting at the kitchen table, smoking a cigarette and drinking a beer.
He told us when he got home not to bug him until he had some time to himself. I thought he was being a jerk, but I didn't know that although he worked for the Tucson Water Department, he was stuck in a job he hated, because he wasn't related to the right people or didn't "play the game."
I guess I could have asked him. But as a teenager, I was worried more about my issues and my friends.
My dad and I actually got closer when I moved about 750 miles away to Central California. We spoke on the phone, and not just about sports or checking to see if I had enough money. He was very proud I had become a journalist, working for the Visalia Times-Delta. My mom told me he read every story I wrote (they had a mail subscription.) Back then, it was about 300 stories a year.
Then he got sick, and I felt cheated because he couldn't really talk. When I would travel home, I just spent hours holding his hand, or watching TV sports with him. He was able to meet both my children before he passed. The last time we saw him alive, he couldn't hold them (Aidan was 15 months, and Alysa was 3 months), but we laid both of them next to him. He smiled. I could see in his eyes that he loved his grandchildren and he was proud of me.
I know my dad is watching from heaven and smiling with pride. But I would give all the money in the world for just a couple of hours to tell him that I love him, that he was a great dad and I was proud to be his son.
I tell my wife and kids every day that I love them and am proud of them. If they are away at school or elsewhere, I will text them. I will never let them forget it.
