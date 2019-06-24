As a former Delano High School baseball player and now Tiger alumnus, I received the honor of getting selected to the 2019 East-West Exeter Lions All-Star game.
It was a very exciting experience that included meeting new people and bonding with former rivals. This held a significant emotional value by not only being my last game in a Delano High uniform, but most likely being the final game in my baseball career.
I was selected for the East team, serving as a teammate to former rival players. The players came from a variety of schools but the majority from the East Yosemite League, with four from Monache, three from Porterville, two from Tulare Western and one from Mission Oak. Other teams on the eastern side include Woodlake, Exeter, Farmersville and Granite Hills.
We had two practices leading up to the event, one at Monache High School and another at the College of Sequoias campus in Visalia. The majority of the guys were friendly, and it was a fun experience playing around some of the best players in the valley.
It was especially interesting getting to know the players from the East Yosemite League. After competing with them for the last four years, it was a totally new experience learning their names and their stories throughout high school.
I came to learn that every ball player on the team had their own individual stories and struggles, and the majority of them were set to play at the next level.
As far as the game itself, we weren’t exactly expected to win. Having to compete against players from Visalia, Hanford, Corcoran and Coalinga was not an easy task. In fact, with the other team having three players set to play at a Division I university, and a player drafted by a MLB franchise, it was a bit intimidating. Especially when that player hits a towering two-run homer in the top of the second inning.
Despite this, our team still held firm, using a rotation of great pitching to keep us in the game. And after nine innings of play our team came out only trailing by one.
Even though our team lost, we exceeded far beyond the expectations of the crowd and players alike. Overall, being selected as an All-Star was a great experience, filled with new memories made with friendly players. And as it is the last chapter of my high school experience, it was a great honor representing my alma mater for the final time.
