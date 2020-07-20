For most people, the cancellation of fall sports is just a headline, or it affects their children, or someone else they know.
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world, even though our health experts all thought summer temperatures would knock the virus back to where it came from. But, depending on who you listen to, the cases continue to climb. We are in the second or third wave of the infection — or still in the first wave.
For the entire staff at DelanoNow.com and McFarlandToday.com, it is a disruption of nearly half the local news coverage we do.
The California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday all sports on the 2020-21 calendar have officially been pushed back.
Junior colleges, like Bakersfield College, have decided to push back their fall sports, such as football and volleyball, to the spring.
Colleges and universities are still in the process of deciding what to do. Major sports conferences such as the Pacific-12 Conference and the Big Ten Conference have decided to play fall sports, but only conference games, which cuts the average number of games played from 12 to nine. The Ivy League, which has schools such as Harvard and Yale, has canceled its fall sports.
Other major conferences such as the Southeastern Conference, the Big 12 and the Atlantic Coast Conference are waiting for later in July to make a decision.
I'm sure there are people out there who could care less, especially with local school districts planning to go online this fall.
Major League Baseball will start its season Thursday, with the New York Yankees taking on the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals, just three months later than usual.
The National Basketball Association is already practicing and expected to resume its season in late July and hoping to crown a champion later this summer. The NBA was the first sports league to postpone games back in March, only hours after several players tested positive for COVID-19.
The National Football League, the nation's most popular sports league, is expected to resume in September, close to when it usually kicks off. The league's teams are practicing now in limited fashion.
But, depending on how this new virus acts or reacts, all or none of these seasons will be canceled. We just don't know.
Some school districts have gone as far as having parents sign contracts not to sue them if their teen athlete gets COVID-19. They will do anything to keep playing.
