It’s football season once again in the Delano area and local high schools are busy preparing their players for the impending season.
As teams begin analyzing new players and focusing on training their returners there are a select few players from each high school that already have expectations placed upon them from not only their coaches, but Delano and McFarland football fans as well.
These players are the most well-known and respected players at their respective schools and definitely hold the potential to solidify their spots as the top players in the community.
The following lists are a ranking of the Top Offensive Players in the Delano area. As far as criteria, the list does not include offensive linemen due to a lack of statistics. It also prioritizes returning varsity players and is based off of last year's statistics (if available), coaches recommendations and displayed potential.
This list is completely subjective and can/will change throughout the season through updates after every week.
No. 10 Marcos Ontiveros, Delano High School
Coming in at 10th on this list, Ontiveros didn’t have much production as a receiver in his junior season. This was mainly due to injury concerns, which plagued the Tigers last year all season. When healthy, however, Ontiveros put up 35 receiving yards off of three receptions. The numbers may not stand out, but in a Delano offense that would only attempt about five passes a game, he was accounting for a large share of production. This year, as Delano moves forward with new head coach J.D. Thompson, the Tigers are definitely going to improve through the air. Thompson has said from the get-go that he wishes to convert the team to a primarily pass offense and the change will be reflected on the field. Therefore, we can expect a lot more production out of Ontiveros when he gets on the field, given that he can stay healthy.
No. 9 Ryan Chaidez, Delano High School
Chaidez is much like the previous player, Marcos Ontiveros, in that he was injured with a fractured arm most of 2018 and could not help the Tigers.
However, this season he is stepping into a much bigger role on both sides of the ball. Serving as Delano High's starting middle linebacker as well as its top receiver. Offensively, Chaidez has all the intangibles. A 6-foot tall frame with added muscle he put on in the off-season, he has the ability to go up and fight for balls against smaller defenders.
He is also a player that will definitely benefit in Delano High’s new offense, possibly putting up terrific numbers as a focus of their offense.
No. 8 Antonio Meza, Robert F. Kennedy High School
The Kennedy High running back did not have many statistics to go off of when reviewing his 2018 season, but in terms of efficiency he was one of the best.
Meza only carried the ball five times last year, yet he averaged an astounding 20 yards per carry to total to 100 rushing yards on the season. Therefore, as an explosive runner in Kennedy’s offense, Meza has potential to put up even better stats as he will now see more playing time.
No. 7 Sergio Garcia, Delano High School
Last year, Garcia only played in a single Tiger football game, leading to his position on this list being on the lower side. But that one game he was dominant against East High.
The then-junior running back put up 138 yards off of 18 carries. The Delano High injury bug bit Garcia in that game, however, as he suffered a concussion, but was unaware of that until undergoing a medical checkup a few days later.
As far as potential goes, Garcia hold a lot, serving as the main back in Delano’s new spread offense the back will surely utilize his north-south power running style when the team needs it most. And if he stays healthy, he can serve as the team's workhorse back in the season to come.
No. 6 Alec Estrada, Cesar Chavez High School
As one of the few players on these lists serving as a returning underclassmen, Estrada is the embodiment of potential.
As a sophomore he put up an impressive 178 yards off of 33 carries, while also fulfilling his duty on the defensive side of the ball for the Titans. With a full season of experience, we can expect a lot more out the young back, especially with the loss of graduating senior workhorse back Elijah Rangel.
This offensive shift in Chavez will surely give Estrada the opportunity for more carries, and the chance to put up much bigger numbers in his junior season.
No. 5 Aaron Chavez, Delano High School
The senior quarterback for Delano High has a lot of expectations already placed upon him. After taking over the starting role for the last three weeks of the last season, Chavez put up solid numbers in an offense not fit to run pass plays.
In fact, Chavez put up multiple 130-yard performances late in the season, bumping his total yardage to 329 yards on a 50 percent completion percentage.
With a new coach and spread offense he has the potential to put up great numbers. Especially, now that Delano is trying to convert to a pass-first offense, Chavez has the skills (particularly his arm strength) to lead the Tigers to the postseason.
No. 4 Francisco Medina, Robert F. Kennedy High School
Medina served as Kennedy’s third option in the 2018 season. Despite this he rushed for 568 yards on 112 carries. And these monster stats only accounted for a small percentage of Kennedy’s 5,281 yards on the season.
With Kennedy having a 2,000-yard and 1,000-yard rusher last season, we can definitely expect a breakout season from Medina. And playing alongside quarterback Jose Cota, he can expect to be a threat receiving the ball as well.
No. 3 Jose Cota, Robert F. Kennedy High School
Staying on the topic of Kennedy players, Jose Cota’s season was very much like Chavez of Delano. Cota did not start a game for the Thunderbirds until late into the season. In fact, he received his first start in the semi-finals of the Central Section playoffs against defending champ Caruthers.
Those three starts Cota turned out to be the most important games of the season for the Thunderbirds, however. Cota started the Valley title game win against Shafter.
The 376 yards and five touchdowns put up by him was also the most efficient passing in town, averaging more than 14 yards per attempt.
With the season fast approaching, Cota is definitely a player with high expectations. With fans looking to him to not only put up great numbers, but to serve as team leader and make another run for the Valley title.
No. 2 Julian Avila, McFarland High School
There are no official stats for the McFarland quarterback after the 2018 season, aside from the game against Chavez. Yet, in the one game in which his stats were recorded Avila put up an insane 313 yards, complemented by four touchdowns. An astounding performance when considering the leading passer in Delano only put up just over 700 yards in a full season.
Avila only played half a season last year due to transfer rules. The former Chavez quarterback looks ready for his senior season however, already looking promising under coach Casey Quinn in their summer 7-on-7’s.
When watching all four quarterbacks from the Delano area high-schools, Avila definitely appears as the purest passer. With considerable accuracy and arm strength for a player his size. Heading into the 2019 season we can expect no less than a 1,000-yard passing season -- if he stays healthy. And with Avila at the helm, McFarland has the potential to finish with a winning record for the first time in 15 years.
No. 1 Cameron Huerta, Cesar Chavez High School
When talking about tangibles Huerta checks all the boxes. The lanky 6-foot tall quarterback out of Cesar Chavez High combines speed with passing ability to form a dual-threat quarterback.
Heading into his junior season Huerta has already proven he is the best quarterback and offensive player heading into the 2019 season.
As a sophomore, Huerta put up 707 yards passing and seven touchdowns accompanied by 431 rushing yards. Huerta has the potential to put up record-breaking stats in Delano standards, and surrounded by his young teammates he has the potential to lead Chavez back into the dominance they held just a few years ago.
As far as expectations go Huerta is definitely the front runner in Delano as a passer, with a thousand yard season almost already expected. The only concern is his health, however. After being hurt multiple times in the 2018 season, many point to his injuries as the main obstacle heading into the new season. However Huerta was injured playing as a sophomore at the varsity level. With an entire year of training he has put on enough muscle to endure the grueling football season.
With nothing but potential heading into the new season, Huerta definitely has expectations placed upon him by his peers. Especially now that he sits atop of the best offensive players in his city.
Next week's list will be on the Top Defensive players in the area and highlight some of the biggest talents Delano has to offer.
