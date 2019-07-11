With various high school teams preparing their highly efficient offenses, defense is a far from forgotten thing in Delano football.
As a new season begins to set in, there are multiple fresh faces to accompany the veteran underclassmen of last season. The following list is a ranking of the best defensive players Delano has to offer heading into the 2019 season. It prioritizes returning varsity players and is based off of last year's statistics (when available), coaches recommendations and displayed potential.
As a disclaimer this list is completely subjective and can/will change throughout the season through updates after every week.
No. 10 Ryan Chaidez, Delano High School
Chaidez is expected to serve as Delano’s starting middle linebacker for the 2019 season. And the more than 6-foot tall player definitely has the size to fill in Delano’s newly structured defense. After sitting out most of the season due to injury last year, he has definitely learned from his predecessors in Erik Manjarrez and Ivan Zapata.
Heading into the 2019 season, Chaidez can be the cornerstone of Delano’s defense. And if he stays healthy, he should be the team's leader in tackles.
No. 9 Fernando Coyotl, Delano High School
Coyotl is a returning defensive player for the Tigers that played a huge role his junior season. Even though there are no defensive stats, on film he was definitely a standout player for the Tigers.
In the 2018 season, he played a position that was a hybrid linebacker-safety, and we can expect to see him in that role in a newly structured defense under new head coach J.D. Thompson.
For Coyotl, having a skill set built for both linebackers and safeties will definitely work in his favor as he is expected to be a leader for Delano heading into his senior season.
No. 8 Ricardo Aguirre, Robert F. Kennedy High School
Aguirre was not given extensive playing time in an amazing Kennedy defense in the 2018 season. However, he did manage to total 21 tackles in the time he did get to spend on the field.
Heading into the 2019 season, he is expected to start at linebacker for the Thunderbirds. With the excellent coaching he will receive during the season, Aguirre has the skills to become a stud defensively. And can expect a much bigger role in a very good Kennedy team.
No. 7 Devin Dimas, McFarland High School
As the first linemen on this list, Dimas holds a lot of potential. Despite no official statistics coming from the Cougars, Dimas plays a major role in defensive leadership for the team.
In terms of play, however, his 2018 season seemed to be filled with high and low points. When going through film, there seemed to be games in which Dimas was the most dominant force on the Cougars defense, using a combination of footwork and strength to create run stuffs and quarterback pressure. However, the Cougar linemen seemed to also have points in which he seemed to be irrelevant. Now this may be due to him playing both sides of the ball for a McFarland team that lacks depth. But it can be said that if he does play with more consistency, he has the potential to be one of the most dominant players in the Delano area.
No. 6 Edwin Lopez, Cesar E. Chavez High School
As one of Chavez’s larger players, Lopez played a substantial role in the 2018 season. Playing receiver on one end of the ball while also being a key player defensively. In fact, Lopez was considered for the offensive list as well, but it’s his defensive prowess that got him a sure fire spot on this one.
In 10 games, the defensive back put up 47 tackles for the Titans. And considering he served a role as the team's main defensive back, this total stands out even more.
Heading into 2019, Lopez will headline what has the potential to be a dominant defense for the Titans.
No. 5 Arturo Gonzalez, Delano High School
As the second lineman on this list, Gonzalez is the physical embodiment of dominance. The 5-foot, 11-inch player is nearly pure muscle, and displays his strength especially well in the weight room, where he can be seen benching 315 pounds with ease.
As far as last season's production, Gonzalez is in the same boat as Dimas. No official statistics are around to show just how good he was, but when it comes to play on the field Gonzalez has absolutely manhandled opposing linemen on multiple occasions.
Going into the 2019 season, Gonzalez is definitely expected to start both sides of the ball for Delano, and after a year of working on strength and technique this may be his season to break out and cause havoc for opposing offenses.
No. 4 Alec Estrada, Cesar E. Chavez High School
Estrada is one of the only players to appear on both top 10 lists. And doing so after only his sophomore season shouldn’t go unnoticed.
After racking up 54 tackles last year, the now junior player is definitely adept defensively. While he will also be rushing the ball for the Titans, Estrada can expect to be called upon more defensively as well. As the 2019 season approaches, we can expect even more production for not only Estrada, but all players in the young Titan returning defensive core.
No. 3 Anthony Ontiveros, Robert F. Kennedy High School
As one of Kennedy’s young linebackers Ontiveros had a great season in terms of statistics. With a total of seven sacks to go with his 59 tackles, the player has shown that he is especially skilled in rushing the passer.
As the Thunderbirds get set for the 2019 season, Ontiveros will definitely be expected to step his role up in their defense, and upon doing so he will certainly put up great stats like his predecessors in the season before.
No. 2 Alex Medel, Cesar E. Chavez High School
Medel served as Chavez’s defensive anchor as a junior. The linebacker led a substantially young defense against tough competition, and did it commandingly.
Totaling 102 tackles in 11 games, he set a standard for himself that will definitely be difficult to surpass.
Yet, as he heads into his senior season, it seems that the sky is the limit for Medel. He will be the definitive captain of young defensive core for the Titans.
In his 2019 season, we can expect to see no less production than the season before considering the player stays healthy. And by setting an example for his younger teammates, the Titans have a chance to be one of the most dominant defenses in the city.
No. 1 Pedro Garcia, Robert F. Kennedy High School
In the 2018 season, Garcia was nothing short of a beast defensively. As a junior he led a dominant Valley championship Kennedy defense in tackles.
In fact Garcia was tied for the most tackles in the title game itself, with eight solo tackles.
Therefore, Garcia stands out as Kennedy’s defensive centerpiece, and we can expect even more dominance from the linebacker in 2019 as the Thunderbirds put together another great defense of valley championship caliber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.