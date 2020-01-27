Future educators in all phases of their college and university processes were honored with scholarships from the Delano Union Elementary School Teachers Association during the Delano Union School District Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 13.
According to scholarship committee member Antonio Gonzalez, the DUESTA scholarships provide students $500 toward completion of their degree or credential in the field of education.
Requirements for the scholarship include: proof of enrollment in an education-related field, grade point average at 3.0 or higher, and completion of an essay about an educator who has made a positive impact in his/her life.
The four scholarship recipients are:
- Alfonso Servin: completed his master's teaching credential in December 2019 with a 3.95 GPA
- Sara Gallegos: will receive her bachelor's degree in liberal studies from Fresno Pacific University in May and will begin her master's teaching credential in the fall
- Karina Fernandez: received her bachelor's in liberal studies in fall 2019 from Cal State Bakersfield and was on the Dean’s List. She will begin her master's teaching credential program this month. She is following in the footsteps of her father, Sergio, who is a fifth grade teacher at Fremont Elementary School
- Camry Williams: currently attending Bakersfield College and is majoring in early childhood education. She plans to transfer to CSUB in fall 2021 and will major in liberal studies. She is also following a family career in education. Her mother, Lisa, is a transitional kindergarten teacher at Terrace Elementary School, and a former recipient of the DUESTA scholarship
Assisting Gonzalez on the scholarship committee are fellow teachers Andrea Rivera and Markos Lara.
DUESTA congratulates all four recipients and wish them much success in continuing their educational journey. We hope to someday see all of them working as teachers for Delano Union School District.
