Veteran defense attorney Fred Gagliardini is trading in the stress of witness questioning and closing arguments for leisurely afternoons sipping cappuccino in the Italian countryside.
Gagliardini, 60, completes his move next month to Colledimezzo, a village in central Italy in the mountainous region of Abruzzo.
How does Colledimezzo compare to Bakersfield? The weather is cooler, it costs less (he bought a house for fewer than $40,000) and the pace is considerably slower. Judging from photos he's posted on Facebook, traffic and long lines won't be an issue.
And while it doesn't appear he'll have access to chili verde, the homemade pasta is as authentic as it gets.
It's the more subdued life Gagliardini wants after 20 years of representing clients in Kern County Superior Court, dedicating days to courtroom maneuvering and nights buried in paperwork.
Among his more notable clients, Gagliardini represented Angelique Nash, who was convicted along with two others of participating in a burglary in 2010 that resulted in the death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session.
In another high-profile case, Gagliardini represented one of four Los Angeles-based gangsters who in 2007 stormed Golden West Casino and robbed the business of $60,000.
More recently, he defended former Bakersfield police Detective Patrick Mara on conspiracy charges that he and former Detective Damacio Diaz conspired to steal drugs and sell them through a third party.
The Californian asked Gagliardini about leaving the country and bidding "ciao" to his legal career.
Following are his answers, edited for space:
Q: When did you first start thinking about retiring to Italy?
A: In 2015, I started the application process for my Italian citizenship. In the late 1800s, my great-grandfather and great-grandmother emigrated to America as indentured servants. My great-grandfather died here without having naturalized as an American citizen. This allowed me to seek Italian citizenship. The immigration law in Italy extends to three generations and, since I was the third generation, I didn't want to let this opportunity slip away, precluding my sons and grandchildren forever this chance.
Q: What led you to follow through with the move?
A: However, it was 2016 that solidified for me that it was time to retire, and I started exploring retirement in Italy. Interpersonal, medical, political and professional issues all arose and created a kind of "perfect storm" that pushed me in the direction to retire in Italy.
Q: When did you first move in?
A: I moved my first few suitcases into my home on Dec. 14. (Gagliardini is currently back in Kern County after spending a couple of weeks in Colledimezzo, but leaves permanently for Italy on Feb. 9)
Q: Do you speak Italian? If not, how are you getting by?
A: I speak some Italian. I've been using Mondly and Rosetta Stone to at least learn some nouns and verbs. Getting by has been using what I've learned, relying on translation apps and spending inordinate amounts of time translating forms, documents and websites that are in Italian. Moreover, I've recognized that Italians are more than willing to be helpful and patient if I'm attempting to speak in Italian.
Q: How did you select Colledimezzo as the place to settle down?
A: I selected Colledimezzo by using the Italian unemployment and cost-of-living resources online. I learned that certain areas of Abruzzo and Molise had the highest unemployment rates and lowest costs of living. Usually, one would attach high crime with high unemployment and depressed areas. However, in these areas, the smaller villages have virtually no crime.
The average monthly income in Colledimezzo is around 700 euros a month ($770) for pensioners and about 1,200 euros a month for employed persons.
In Europe, everything is smaller. Cities, homes, cars, income, food portions. Almost everything is minimalist compared to the U.S. The norm isn't a three-bedroom home, swimming pool, RV in the driveway, huge TVs and multiple garage stalls not for cars but stuff from inside the house.
I purchased a 1,000-square-foot home, two bedrooms, fireplace, view, with two cellars and an outside balcony for 30,000 euros. Did I mention it was furnished?
Q: Describe the town.
A: The town has 650 residents, with about 400 of them full-time and the remainder being seasonal or expats from throughout the world.
The architecture is predominantly stone and rock, built upon the top of a mountain overlooking Lake Bomba below and the Sangro Valley. My home appears to have already been built in 1880 because it is visible in a picture of the Catholic church from that year. I have mountainous views from my bedroom and living-room windows.
Temperatures range from 35-85 degrees. Snow flurries occur from December-February, but snow sticking is rare. Locals say "it snows just enough to make nice pictures for Christmas."
Q: Have you found a favorite cafe or restaurant?
A: My favorite cafe is in a city about 10 miles away called Civico 3. It has an all-inclusive menu that changes daily. The menu includes a prima, secondo, dolce and half-liter of wine for 10 euros ($11). Recently, I enjoyed a blanco pasta with sausage (homemade), followed by lamb cutlets with vegetables, and dessert was a fresh fruit plate with a cappuccino. The wine was local — Montepulciano — a varietal seemingly grown only in Abruzzo, the province where I live. Remember, that was all for $11.
Q: Italy is renowned for its cuisine. What's the best meal you've had?
A: Best meal so far was at the hotel in Villa Santa Maria, a city about 5 miles from Colledimezzo. The hotel rate was 40 euros per night and included breakfast and dinner each day. The best meal was antipasto of home-cured olives, fresh cheese, homemade sourdough bread (I saw them baking it in the forno), followed by sausage and risotto, and then of course a dessert (tiramisu). Coffee and wine included.
Q: What are the markets like?
A: The market where I live is much like any mini-market. However, vendors come by certain days of the week and have preset hours. The vendors I've seen include a baker, cheesemonger, fishmonger, meat/sausage truck and a seasonal vegetable cart.
Q: How long have you lived in Bakersfield? What will you miss about the city?
A: I've lived in Bakersfield from about 1990-96 and returned in 2007 until the present. What I'll miss the most will be the handful of people I've developed the closest relationships with. I'll be relying on email, WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Skype and other sources to maintain those relationships. They know there's always a spare bedroom and plenty of fresh air to relax.
Q: What do you consider your greatest accomplishments as an attorney?
A: Being able to offer guidance and counsel to clients. Some willing to accept, some not. But having the opportunity to share life's lessons with clients and try to be a source of guidance was rewarding.
And, recognizing that it was the right time to retire.
Q: How did you prepare for the move?
A: Purchasing the property was a lot easier than I thought it would be, but that was likely because I had a phenomenal realtor in Monia de Guilmi (Abruzzo Rural Real Estate).
In Italy, opening a bank account, getting a cellphone, starting electricity, trash, water and natural gas couldn't have been done without my new friend in Colledimezzo — Nino De Lello. Nino is a 72-year-old resident of Colledimezzo who speaks some English but is willing to correct my Italian and reminds me a lot of my Nono.
Q: What's the crime situation like in Colledimezzo?
A: I believe there is a uniformed Polizia, but I never saw him the entire time I was there recently. Nor did I see his vehicle. But it's important to remember that where I live is about 200 yards down a narrow walking path, past the church and around the corner. A vehicle cannot be driven to my home.
Q: How far away are you from some bigger cities?
A: The nearest city of Delano size is a 30-minute drive. The beach is about 40 minutes. I live in the mountains. The lake is 10 minutes away. Rome is 2½ hours.
Q: How often will you return to the U.S.? How difficult is it saying goodbye to friends and family for a life overseas?
A: I'm not sure what my frequency of returning to the U.S. will be. It has been, and continues to be difficult saying goodbye to friends and family. Tears have been a daily occurrence lately, especially while I pare down my belongings and pack for the next and final part of the move.
Taking an entire life and paring it down to six suitcases was no easy task.
Q: What do you have planned for the future?
A: I plan to write a little, draw and sketch a little, continue to learn the language, take some cooking classes in Villa Santa Maria and consider part-time legal research/writing opportunities if they present themselves.
