Fresno State’s Bulldog Stadium looked immaculate as players stretched in their warmups. Pregame music could be heard echoing in the empty venue as Hawaii special team players traveled through a tunnel still needing to be set up.
It was a sunny 77 degrees with no clouds in the sky, yet there was still something looming over the field. The lack of fans in the stands made for a surreal experience, one obviously lacking in one aspect.
For many in the San Joaquin Valley, and especially Fresno, Saturday marked a huge step in returning to normalcy after a COVID-19-plagued year.
The entire community went about ways to support the team, with a large number of people in the nearby Bulldog Fan Zone shop and others socially distanced inside the renowned Doghouse Grill.
As the Bulldogs took the field in their usual tunnel entrance, they were only accompanied by walkout music, with Hawaii following close behind. The only cheers are those coming from the event staff and media who had the chance to attend.
The game started off with Fresno State recovering a Hawaii fumble on the opening kickoff. The Bulldogs quickly capitalized with a rushing touchdown from fourth-year senior Ronnie Rivers. As the first touchdown of the season, it was met with excitement from the sidelines and missing the loud roar of a faithful Bulldog crowd.
Hawaii’s first drive was three plays of negative or no yardage. However, Fresno State would lose momentum immediately with a Jake Haener interception. After a Hawaii touchdown, the score at the end of the first quarter stood 7-7.
Hawaii struck first in the second quarter with a field goal, but Fresno State answered back with a touchdown of their own. However, the Rainbow Warriors took the lead with a rushing touchdown just a minute later to end the half.
Halftime was once again eerily quiet. Usually filled with fans moving throughout the stadium to head to the restrooms and concession stands, the stadium was met with echoing music and a section of cardboard cutouts.
The second half saw Hawaii take command of the game, maintaining the lead they took in the first half. However, at the end of the third quarter, the Bulldogs were only down one score, 24-16.
Fresno State maintained the one-score deficit until Hawaii finally took a two-possession lead with four minutes remaining. After a failed fourth-down conversion in the red zone, Hawaii sealed a win over the Bulldogs by a score of 34-19.
Despite losing their opener, Bulldog fans remain positive. To many the game represents much more than a simple game. It represents life in the valley slowly returning to how it was before the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.