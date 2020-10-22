A 48-year-old Fresno man was arrested late Thursday night after a tow-truck driver was struck and killed just south of Woollomes Avenue.
On Oct.15, at about 9:55 p.m., the California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Communications Center received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred on northbound Highway 99, just south of Woollomes Avenue. Officers from the Bakersfield CHP and medical personnel responded to the scene.
According to a preliminary investigation by CHP, Grant Miller of Fresno was driving a Mazda CX-5 north on Highway 99. A 22-year old-man from Tulare stood on the right shoulder next to his tow truck as he assisted a stranded motorist.
For reasons still under investigation, CHP said Miller drove the Mazda onto the right shoulder of the freeway and struck the tow truck and the pedestrian. The man suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Miller sustained minor injuries.
The name of the tow-truck driver has not been released pending notification of his family.
Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor in this collision, CHP said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding this collision is encouraged to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.
