Fremont Elementary School received its second $35,000 Kern Health Systems grant at a ceremony Friday morning. Front row (from left): Steven Ramirez, Fernando, Francisco, Fabian and Fatima DeLeToba. Back row (from left): Terrace Vice Principal Janice Vargas, Mrs. DeLaToba, District Superintendent of Instructional Programs April Gregerson, District Director of Health Services Linda Hinojosa, District Superintendent Rosalina Rivera, KHS CEO Doug Hayward, KHS Health Education Director Isabel Silva, Fremont Principal Teresa Cushnyr and Vice Principal Martha Barajas.