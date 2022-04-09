Free dental screenings available for Delano kids in April

The Delano Union School District is assisting the Kern County Children’s Dental Health Network in providing drive-thru dental screenings during April.
These clinics are provided free to all Kern County children ages 0-5 and require making an appointment. The staff from the Dental Health Network will provide a dental screening, a fluoride varnish and a toothbrush for each child. They will also give parents a signed dental form that is needed for those children enrolling in kindergarten and transitional kindergarten.
For those parents who would like to participate in any of the three dental clinics, please call either of these numbers:
• English: 721-5000, ext. 00146 or 00147
• Español: 721-5000, ext. 81100
For those children who need additional dental work, free dental treatments with a pediatric dentist will be able to be scheduled by parents for their children.
The remaining clinics being held in April will be on Wednesday, April 20, at the DUSD Student Support Center, 1300 Norwalk St., and on Thursday, April 21, at Princeton Street Elementary School, 20th Avenue and Princeton Street (enter from 20th Avenue in front of Princeton Preschool). Both of these will be held from 3 to 6 p.m.
The Kern County Children’s Dental Health Network is a program operated by the Kern County Superintendent of School and is funded through a First 5 Kern grant.
