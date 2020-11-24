Saturday there will be free walk-up COVID-19 testing in McFarland by the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern County Public Health and Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
The COVID-19 situation has evolved further, and Kern County is among 28 counties across California being pushed back by the state into the purple tier amid rise in cases.
Adventist Health will provide free face mask and free walk-up COVID-19 testing in McFarland on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the McFarland Community Center/Veterans Hall, 103 W. Sherwood Ave. No appointment is needed, and testing is free.
Please share information with your friends, family and coworkers. Please stay safe, look after yourselves and your families.
