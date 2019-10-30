Fourth District Supervisor David Couch announced he will seek another term on the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
Couch has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2013, winning elections in 2012, 2016 and the 2018 special election for the newly-redrawn Fourth District.
“When I ran in the newly-drawn Fourth District in 2018, I promised to be a supervisor for everyone. After just over two years representing the unincorporated county and the cities of Delano, Arvin, Shafter, Wasco and Bakersfield, I know we’ve done just that," Couch said. "As I announce my reelection today, I have endorsements from elected officials from every corner of the Fourth District."
As Fourth District supervisor, Couch can point to a long list of accomplishments that help Delano and McFarland:
- The county worked to improve streets by filling potholes and patching key roadways
- The county is working to upgrade lighting and other facilities at Memorial Park in Delano
- Couch has championed the Rural Crimes Division of the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, which has worked to improve public safety
- Couch hosted county Resource Fairs and movie nights. Resource fairs bring county services into the community to provide greater assistance
- The mobile health clinic launched in January and offers services such as free health screenings, child/adult immunizations, tuberculosis testing, birth control and sexual health services
- The Removing and Preventing Illegal Dumping program collected tons of waste each month, cleaning up our roads
- Free rides to and from Bakersfield College are provided for students, including many from Delano and McFarland.
“I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together and look forward to continuing to serve our community,” Couch said.
“Together, we implemented a four-year plan to end the County’s fiscal emergency," he said. "All the while keeping public safety funded, improved county services like public health to fight the diabetes epidemic, and increased economic opportunity, paving the way for local businesses to expand and bring good, high-paying jobs to our community. ... As we look to the future, I’ll continue the work we’ve started and fight to improve Kern County,” Couch said.
More information on the campaign can be found at www.VoteCouch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.