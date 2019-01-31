For two Sundays through Jan. 27, coach Anthony Brown has been pushing one simple concept to Delano area football players: D1- reps.
During the two-hour practice session, he strongly stressed the importance of technique and precision in route running.
"That's what I mean about Division 1 reps," Brown told the 25 or so teen boys who gathered at Delano's Cecil Park on Jan. 20. "You need these type of reps, and everything else will fall into place."
"(That mindset) you need to take it seriously, all the way to how you stretch," he added.
The training session started with simple exercises and warm-ups. But Brown wanted everyone to know how important it was, yelling at several players farthest away from him.
"I see you guys down there," he said, barely raising his voice. "Stop being lazy. I see everything."
For those gassed players, he stressed that hands were not to be on their knees.
"If I see hands on your knees, you better be throwing up," he said. "Lock your hands behind your head instead!"
A former USC football defensive back, Brown believes there is talent hidden where most Division 1 college scouts don't tend to go. So, Brown created Elite Sports Training five years ago to farm areas in the Inland Empire and the Los Angeles area. Now he has brought a part of that, the Automatic Ballers 7-7 travel team, to places like Delano, Dinuba and Visalia to find players with D-1 desires and potential skills and give them a chance to play football at the next level.
A former Player of the Year out of Kaiser High School in Fontana, he was born in a small town in Mississippi with five sisters and four brothers. His family moved to the Inland Empire, and he received 34 college scholarships, including one from USC. He played four years, had his chance to make the NFL, but ended up hurting his leg.
He graduated from USC with a bachelor's degree in Communications, minoring in journalism.
His fiancee Kathia and 3-month-old baby daughter Autumn are there at the practices to show their support. During the week, he trains players at EST from 4 to 9 p.m., and spends weekends practicing or playing in tournaments with Automatic Ballers.
After one recent practice, Brown stood excited.
"That was a great practice. A lot of potential out there," he said of the 25 or so players who turned out during a Jan. 20 practice. "I get excited like back when I was playing. That's how coaching these players affects me."
"When I got here for the (9:30 a.m.) session, most of these guys were already here and ready to go," Brown said. "That shows commitment, especially during the offseason. A lot of these kids have other sports that they play. And that's great."
For that practice, players from each of the Delano Pop Warner level teams were on hand. All three Delano high school (Cesar Chavez High, Delano High and Robert F. Kennedy High) football teams had representatives, along with McFarland High School. That included sophomore quarterbacks Fernando Nunez of Delano High and Cameron Huerta of Cesar Chavez High, who provided the passing for some of the drills.
"If we can get these guys to perform, like we know they can, and do that in tournaments against some well-known or better-known team, we could have some of those D1 scouts watching our players," he said. "Our guys need to outperform these four- to five-star athletes, and then we can have scouts coming to our guys' game."
"Scouts want to find that next guy that's balling," Brown added.
"You don't have to be 6-foot 2-inches tall to be that guy," he told the boys after practice. "This year's Heisman Trophy winner (Kyler Murray, freshman quarterback, University of Oklahoma) was only 5 feet 8 inches. But he could ball."
"You need to focus on the techniques I'm teaching you," he said, "and who knows, you could be that next guy."
