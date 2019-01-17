Attention all nearby cities, Earlimart, McFarland and Richgrove. Former USC defensive back coach, Anthony Brown, will be hosting a training session 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Cecil Avenue Park.
Brown is coming to create a 7-on-7 travel football team and play against Division 1 prospects. It is geared for participants ages 8 through 18.
Don’t let this opportunity slip by. Delano Stallions coaches will be there, so come out and show what you have.
