After 21 years and countless baskets, East High graduate J.R. Henderson is finally calling it a career.
On June 3, Henderson, 43, announced his retirement from Japanese professional basketball.
“When it comes time to retire you want everyone to remember you in a positive light,” Henderson said from his home in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture. “Someone who made a positive impact on the lives of others.”
Selected 56th overall by the Vancouver Grizzlies in the 1998 NBA Draft, 51 picks behind Vince Carter, Henderson's final game came March 14, three days after Carter’s swan song following a 22-year NBA career.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the curtain dropped on Henderson in an arena without fans, days before Japan’s B.League announced the cancellation of their season.
“It was difficult to get motivated for a game without fans,” Henderson said. “But, I didn’t mind it. The game was still competitive.”
It’s a unique bookend for Henderson, who began his career in the strike shortened 1999-2000 NBA season, appearing in 30 games with the Grizzlies.
“I never think about the NBA,” Henderson said. “I’m just a country boy from Bakersfield, so money and fame has never been something I desired. I did not enjoy the experience when I played (in the NBA). It wasn’t about the game of basketball anymore; it was business. God, family and relationships is what defines success in my world.”
After spending three seasons toiling in the American minor league circuit and making pit stops in France and Venezuela, Henderson found a permanent home in Japan in 2001. Known as ‘Mr. SeaHorses,’ Henderson spent the past 19 seasons with the SeaHorses Mikawa, scoring nearly 11,000 points in 710 regular season games and leading the team to six league championships.
“[He] was a big man with guard skills,” said Michael Dorsey, a longtime opponent and eventual teammate of Henderson's in Japan. “Even later in his career, if he wanted he could drop a quick 20-piece on you.”
Henderson added, “I would always try to add to my game [every season], never stay the same. Playing overseas, from what I saw, being one-dimensional resulted in a lot of short careers. I just wish I started shooting my jumper earlier. It would have made life much easier on the court.”
As he aged and his athleticism waned, Henderson became more cerebral, becoming a passing big man who could pull his defender away from the basket.
“As a big man from the USA he had to endure frustrating physicality,” said Takeshi Shibata, a Japanese basketball journalist. 'Call it ‘Hack-a-J.R.' or you could call the opposing Japanese players 'Far East Bad Boys'; he had to battle for the last 19 years and he was almost undefeatable.”
Changing his name to J.R. Sakuragi while in Japan in 2007, Henderson endeared himself to Japanese fans, learning basic proficiency in the language, and becoming a naturalized citizen. He also competed on the country’s national team.
“I think I brought excitement to the game here,” Henderson said. “I always interacted with the fans while playing. I also took the team to engage them off the court. It’s something the fans nor the Japanese players were accustomed to.”
Shibata added, “He developed love and respect for our culture. I think that’s part of why he was able to sustain his career. He fought for us as a member of our national team. Sakuragi is a very catchy name in the basketball community here — how can we not support his efforts to become a part of ourselves?”
In the later stages of his career, as his on court minutes reduced, he took on a greater mentorship role with his younger teammates and began to develop a coaching eye.
“My role on the team was basically helping the young guys along and making in-game adjustments,” Henderson said.
Isaac Butts, a SeaHorses teammate for three seasons, learned a lot from Henderson.
“Playing with him taught me how to be a professional and take care of my body,” Butts said. “He is the ultimate teammate. I learned spiritual discipline, food discipline, and being disciplined enough to do all that and still be a loving father, husband and friend, from him.”
Dorsey agreed, “He never needed praise, just wanted to do what he could to help the team win.”
About three years ago, Henderson said he began thinking about a future in coaching and started working on a playbook.
He had planned on playing one more year but an offer to become a technical adviser for the Aisin AW Wings Anjo of the Women’s Japan Basketball League gave him the final nudge to hang up his sneakers earlier than expected. A decision he said he is at “total peace” with.
As far as regrets go, Henderson said he doesn’t have many. One particular on-court incident has stayed with him though.
“I always think about the one time I was ejected from a game,” Henderson said. “I bumped a ref on purpose. I had lost my temper to the point of physically attacking someone. It was a low point for me and still bothers me to this day.”
Henderson grew up in Bakersfield and led East High to the 1994 CIF State Division II Championship, averaging 27.3 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and 6.3 assists per game, drawing comparisons to Bakersfield basketball legend Lonnie Shelton.
After high school, Henderson played a pivotal role on the 1995 national champion UCLA team. For his four-year collegiate career, he averaged 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and was named First Team All Pac-10 in 1996 and 1998.
Looking to the future, Henderson said one day he hopes to return to Bakersfield as a coach.
“Coaching is my passion,” Henderson said. “I love playing and teaching the game. If I were offered a coaching job in Bakersfield I would probably take it. My name is in Japan, so that’s where the job is.”
