The 2011 Delano High School valedictorian has graduated from a San Diego-based law school.
Denise Nicole Barnes, who is also a 2016 Fresno State University graduate with a bachelor's degree in political science, is a graduate of Thomas Jefferson School of Law. Barnes plans to take the California State Bar in September and begin practicing law in San Diego.
Barnes has already received two job offers in San Diego. She is the daughter of Daniel and Linda Barnes, and Glenda Muldrow's niece.
Barnes' accolades include the the 2016 U.S. Air Force's Achievement Medal, 2009 Junior Miss Runner-Up, 2010 Harvest Holiday's Queen and 2014 Miss Fresno.
