Anthony Martinez Sr. — former Delano city councilman, mayor and founder of local chain Tony’s Pizza — has died at age 80, according to his family.
Martinez was found dead at his residence on June 20, just one day shy of his 81st birthday. His son, Anthony Martinez Jr. said his father died of a heart attack.
Anthony Martinez Sr. was well-known in the community, having served on the Delano City Council from 1994 to 2001, two of which he served as the town’s mayor.
“Delano lost an icon. We’re going to miss him,” said Art Armendariz, a former city councilman who worked with Martinez during his time on the council.
Armendariz said he and Martinez developed a close friendship while serving on the council together. He also worked with Martinez for the past four years on the board of the Kern Mosquito Abatement District.
“I lost a very close friend and colleague,” Armendariz said. “He was very knowledgeable and a person who wasn’t afraid to invest in the community. He always spoke quietly, but everybody listened to him when he had something to say.”
Martinez was born in Santa Paula on June 21, 1938 to Juanita Mercado and Antonio Martinez. The family moved to Hanford, CA, where he graduated from high school. Martinez obtained an associate’s degree in business management from Porterville College.
He also served in the California National Guard in 1957-58 and the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962.
After getting married to his wife Pat and starting a family, Martinez eventually moved his family to Delano in 1972, when he managed a Thrifty’s drug store. However, Martinez had the dream to start his own restaurant. In 1979, that dream finally came to fruition with the opening of the first Tony’s Pizza.
Besides the original Delano location, there are now three restaurants in Bakersfield, one in Shafter and one in the Outlets at Tejon. Those restaurants are now run by Anthony Martinez Jr.
“Growing up, I didn’t want to be in the restaurant business. I wanted to be a firefighter, which I did for 27 years with the Kern County Fire Department,” Martinez Jr. said.
However, when Martinez Sr. was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the 1980s, Martinez Jr. helped run the Delano eatery in his father’s absence on his days off from the fire department. He found himself enjoying it.
After his father recovered and began working at the restaurant again, Martinez Jr. said he decided to open his own Tony’s Pizza in Shafter in 1992. The Bakersfield locations and the one at the Outlets of Tejon followed in the mid-2000s. Now, Martinez Jr. is retired from his KCFD job and now spends much of his time managing the pizza parlors.
“I wanted to show I could help run the family business,” he said.
Besides the business and serving on the Delano City Council, Martinez Sr. also found time to serve on the Delano redevelopment agency, Delano Department of Corrections Community Liaison board, Kiwanis Club of Delano and more.
In addition, he was a director and grand marshal for Delano’s annual Harvest Holidays festival.
Martinez Jr. said his father’s death was unexpected, as he was in pretty good health at the time. Besides his wife, Martinez Sr. leaves behind his four children — Anthony Jr., Barbara, Patrick and JJ — three sisters, 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
“He was a busy man, but he always took the time to take care of his family,” Martinez Jr. said. “He was the driving force behind the family and raised us with a strong work ethic. He was such a good role model, a good example of what it means to be a good person, a good citizen.”
