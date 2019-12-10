Flu activity is picking up in California with elevated reports in a number of counties, including Kern, according to state and federal government health websites.
There were 13 deaths from flu statewide between Sept. 29 and Nov. 16, according to the most recent California Department of Public Health's weekly flu report. The report does not say if any deaths were in Kern County.
"It definitely is flu season," said Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for the Kern County Department of Public Health. "What we typically find is during the holidays there’s lots of travel and friends and family coming together in close quarters. That’s when it really kicks into gear."
Under a change in state law this year, the county now receives reports of flu deaths only for people 18 and younger, and there have been none so far this season, Corson said. Previously, the county received reports for flu deaths in anyone 65 and under.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California is among a handful of states where flu activity has reached widespread status.
"It’s not too late to get vaccinated," the CDC's weekly flu report said. "Flu vaccination is always the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.