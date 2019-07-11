Caltrans repairs

Caltrans on Sunday began permanent construction repairs on Highway 178 about six miles east of Ridgecrest.

The earthquakes caused cracking in three separate areas of the highway within a four-mile stretch, Caltrans reported.

One-way traffic control with assistance from a pilot car is in effect. The construction is expected to last through the end of the week.

Interim Caltrans Director Bob Franzoia signed an emergency order allocating $3.1 million for the repairs, Caltrans said. Sully-Miller Contracting Co. has been contracted to do the work.