Fire at Solorio and Sons leads to evacuation order

An evacuation order and shelter-in-place advisory early Sept. 3 were lifted hours after an on-site ammonia hazard was discovered at Solorio and Sons Cold Storage in Delano.
A fire broke out at Solorio and Sons Cold Storage at 710 Glenwood St. in Delano. Officials determined that ammonia on-site could cause a hazard.
Emergency personnel issued a shelter-in-place order if you lived or worked in Delano between 11th Avenue south to First Avenue, between Dover Street east to Jefferson Street, on both sides of Highway 99.
The shelter-in-place order meant to go indoors, shut and lock doors and windows, and prepare to self-sustain until further notice and/or contacted by emergency personnel for additional direction, emergency personnel stated.
An evacuation was issued for 9th Avenue south to First Avenue, between Fremont Street east to Glenwood Street. An evacuation center was set up at the 11th Avenue Center, 200 West 11th Ave. in Delano. The evacuation order meant that the fire at Solorio and Sons was an immediate threat to life.
At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, both the evacuation order and shelter in place advisories were lifted.
