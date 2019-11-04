The Cesar Chavez Titans have claimed the title of best team in Delano after beating Robert F. Kennedy 21-17 in a game that wasn’t decided until the final "extra" play of regulation.
The win gave the Titans more than bragging rights, however. It boosted them to a co-South Sequoia League football title along with Shafter High.
As for the game itself, it was a back-and-forth battle between the two Delano powerhouses that displayed very different offenses. Kennedy jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, scoring two touchdowns out of the gate.
And as Chavez struggled to get things going against a tenacious Kennedy defense, the first quarter came to an end standing at 14-0 Kennedy lead.
The second quarter was a different story. The Titans defense seemed to hunker down against Kennedy and stopped them on multiple second-quarter drives. About halfway through the quarter, Chavez seemed to get its big plays, scoring on a huge pass play.
This drive, along with their defense coming alive, lead to the Titans catching up and narrowing the halftime score 14-7.
The third quarter was a defensive battle between the two. Neither could score early into the quarter, but it would be Chavez scoring late once again on a huge play though the air. This play evened the score at the end of the third quarter, and for the first time in the game, the Titans had control.
Why the game will go down as one of the best came in the fourth quarter. After multiple failed drives by both teams, Kennedy drove downfield through multiple big plays. The Thunderbirds eventually reached field goal range and nailed one to put them up 17-14 with just less than three minutes left in the game.
The ensuing possession Chavez had one final shot to put up points. The Titans lacked momentum early in the drive, being forced to convert on multiple third downs. But after a huge run by quarterback Cameron Huerta to the 14-yard line, Chavez had a chance to score with less than two minutes remaining.
After two wild incompletions, a 14-yard touchdown pass from Huerta to Damien Espinoza gave Chavez the lead with 55 seconds left.
Kennedy used those 55 seconds to its full advantage, however, driving down to about the 20-yard line with five seconds left in the game.
This would give Kennedy one final shot at the end zone. Kennedy's quarterback Jose Cota took the snap and scrambled through the backfield. He then threw a 20-yard pass to the back of the end zone, which was caught by Antonio Meza.
Kennedy's crowd erupted, thinking they had just won the game. However, multiple whistles and motions to the Chavez side of the ball by the officials sent the Titans' sideline and crowd into a frenzy.
As Chavez began to celebrate, officials blew their whistles once more, and after a brief meeting with Titan head coach Jesse Ortega, both teams lined back up for one last play on an untimed down.
The call on the field had been illegal man downfield against Kennedy, and the game was not allowed to end on a penalty like this. The Titans accepted the penalty and one untimed down for the Thunderbirds. Had they declined the penalty, Kennedy would win the game after scoring a touchdown on the last play of regulation.
Cota scrambled and could only provide an under-thrown pass to his receiver, and the Titans celebrated once more having won the Backyard Bowl.
Kennedy felt the loss, having lost two consecutive games to close out a potentially undefeated season.
The loss dropped them down to the sixth seed for the Division 4 football playoffs, one rank under the No. 5 Titans.
As for Chavez, the win served as an upset against the rival powerhouse, not only giving the team a share of a league title, but boosting it up several seeds in the Division 4 playoff rankings.
The upset win took many in Delano by surprise, and the game was an example of the excellent football Delano high schools have to offer.
