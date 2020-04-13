Incumbent Kern County Fourth District Supervisor David Couch won reelection against attorney Emilio Huerta by more than 1,000 votes, according to final election results posted on April 3.
The McFarland Unified School District Measure B bond measure passed with almost 59 percent of the votes.
Couch won by 1,078 votes against his opponent in the district redrawn in 2018 that takes in Delano, McFarland, Wasco and Shafter, as well as Arvin, Lamont and even parts of Bakersfield.
"I want to thank the voters of the Fourth District for allowing me to serve them for another term," Couch said Sunday. "I am honored and humbled by their support. Without singling out anyone by name I want to thank everyone who contributed to my campaign. Whether it was writing a check, putting up signs, making phone calls on my behalf, or walking neighborhoods to turn out to vote, I greatly appreciate all your help."
"I won’t let you down," he added.
Couch acknowledged the times to come will be difficult for the county, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its impact on public health, health care, the economy and the drop in oil prices, which he says "will surely result in lower tax revenues to the county."
"But working together, we will meet each challenge," he said. "My message to the people is simple: thank you for your support. My staff and I are ready. Just let us know how we can help."
McFarland Unified School District Measure B bond passed with 58.5 percent of votes, with 836 yes votes and 592 no votes.
The K-12 district put a bond on the ballot to, among other things, build a much-needed multipurpose room at McFarland High School.
"During these challenging times, the passage of Measure B gives us reason to celebrate and an opportunity to plan for a brighter future," Superintendent Aaron Resendez said Sunday. "We are so grateful for the voters who realized the need for these repairs and the impact these improvements will have in our classrooms."
The McFarland Student Center will provide a space for the community to build traditions, host event and unite around schools, Resendez said
"We would also like to thank all the volunteers who dedicated countless hours to informing our community about the benefits of Measure B," he added. "In an election where school bonds didn’t do well across the entire state, we’re so very thankful the voters displayed their trust in the District and we will not let them down."
Prior to pushing for Measure B, the district refinanced existing debt, which led to $1.3 million in savings, as well as eliminating multi-million dollar projects such as a new district office. The district also changed McFarland Middle School to McFarland Junior High School, and added sixth grade to elementary schools.
Resendez said school officials are “not building what we need today, but for tomorrow.”
