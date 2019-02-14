Delano, California (93215)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.