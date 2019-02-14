The national book tour kickoff of a significant children’s book about one of the co-founders of the United Farm Workers was held Feb. 8 on three Delano Union School District campuses.
The school visits were the first of many activities that occurred during the Delano Pilgrimage held Feb. 8 through 10 in various Delano location.
The book “Journey for Justice: The Larry Itliong Story” was introduced to students at Princeton Street, Morningside and Harvest elementary schools. The visitations, coordinated by school visitation event organizer and Princeton teacher Arleen Villaruz-Gonzales, featured Gayle Romasanta who, with the late Dr. Dawn B. Mabalon, authored the book.
Romasanta talked about how she immigrated with her family from the Philippines to Stockton when she was a girl. She noted that one of the reasons for the book, which is the first of a planned series of four books about Filipino American historical figures, is due to the lack of the mention of accomplishments of Filipino Americans in U.S. history textbooks.
Romasanta is the owner of Bridge and Delta Publishing, which released the book. She also stated that Dr. Mabalon, who spoke in a video shown to the Delano school audiences, did not know of the accomplishments of Itliong and Philip Vera Cruz in forming the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee (which merged with the National Farm Workers Association to form United Farm Workers) until she attended college, which included San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, UCLA and Stanford University.
Her presentation was accompanied by a reader’s theatre based upon the book. It was performed by Princeton students Zeke Basconcillo, Kate Cacatian, Dane Fontanilla and Reace Albeza as Larry Itliong.
Members of the Itliong family were also present. They included Morningside librarian Patty Serda, her husband Victor and her sister Maria. Patty and Maria are Larry Itliong's daughters. Joining them at the Harvest presentation were Patty Serda’s daughter Hailey, who teaches first grade at Harvest, and Serda’s son Lucas, who attends La Viña Middle School.
Serda emphasized the importance of getting an education. She stated that her father only attended school through sixth grade, but that education is so very important.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services at the Delano Union School District.
